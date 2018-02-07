$65K approved for Vanderburgh Co. jail expansion study

Vanderburgh County Council approved $65,000 to fund a jail study.

Right now, almost 800 inmates are booked into the jail which is hundreds over its capacity.

Sheriff Dave Wedding discussed jail expansion plans to council members during Wednesday night's meeting.

He says they're planning to add 500 more inmate beds in the future.

With that, the jail will need to budget for more confinement officers.

The Sheriff says he will present the jail study's findings to Indiana lawmakers.

State officials are expected to consider what actions to take during the next legislative session.

