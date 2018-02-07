EPD searching for armed robbery suspects

It's a new push to target the most dangerous criminals after one of the deadliest years in Evansville's history. The Evansville Police Department has assigned a new task force, called the VIPER unit, which stands for Violent, Incident, Prevention, Enforcement, Response. The unit's mission: hunt down the most violent, repetitive offenders and lock them up. "People are shooting people. People are shooting at houses, people shooting at cars," said the unit's Sergeant, Patric...