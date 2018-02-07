Doctor stresses about heart diseases during Heart Month

In honor of Heart Month, St. Vincent Hospital is offering a weekly lecture series for the community.

Cardiologists are hosting a free community lecture series. Wednesday's speaker was Dr. A.J. Voelkel, who talked about caring for your heart.

According to the Center for Disease Control, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the U.S. and is responsible for over 600,000 deaths each year.

They're hoping this week's speakers, will help prevent heart disease.

Dr. Voelkel said some people can be more susceptible to heart problems in the winter months when people are less active.

