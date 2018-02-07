Owensboro Krispy Kreme shuts down permanently - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Owensboro Krispy Kreme shuts down permanently

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
(Viewer submitted photo) (Viewer submitted photo)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Donut lovers in Owensboro were shocked to find out Krispy Kreme was closed.

There's a sign on the front of the store on Frederica that states it is permanently closed.

The shop opened in June of 2016.  There’s no word on the reason for the closure. 

