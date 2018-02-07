Deputies: 7 mo. old baby, driver ejected from vehicle in Henderson Co. crash

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash near Cairo Elementary School.

It happened about a half-mile south of the school on Highway 41A around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say 32-year-old Neita Harry overcorrected and rolled the vehicle about three times before landing on the passenger side. They say Harry and 7-month-old Nanomy Cruz were ejected from the vehicle while the vehicle was rolling over.

We're told Harry, Cruz, and 17-year-old Lina Enjer were taken to St. Vincent Hospital by ambulance. Another passenger, 4-year-old Steven Cruz Jr., was flown to the hospital.

All four patients are stable.

