Susan G Komen teams up with D-Patrick Ford for auction

Susan G Komen is teaming up with D-Patrick Ford to auction a vintage truck.

The organization announced the plans on Wednesday. A 1932 Ford Model A is being auctioned off.

They'll be having a preview event on February 14. All bidding will be done online and will close on February 20. The truck was donated to the organization.

"I have people come in and write checks all the time, and I have people that like to do fundraisers to raise money to give back, but I have never had anyone give something that they've owned and loved for a long time," Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Affiliate Sheila Seiler said. "It's kind of her baby, but she said you know, it's time. Just take it and go save someone's life."

There is already a bid of $6,250 on the Model A. According to Seiler, the average cost saving a life for Susan G. Komen is $6,000.

