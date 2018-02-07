Officials searching for bank robbery suspect

Officials are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a possible robbery at a US Bank on South Main Street on Wednesday.

We're told a suspect walked into the bank, brandished a weapon, and demanded money.

They said that suspect was a man dressed in black shoes, black pants, and a black hoodie that was covering his face. He was also wearing a large pair of sunglasses, officials say.

Officials said the suspect fled on foot and believe he left the area in a car with an unknown amount of money.

The sheriff's office asks that if anyone has any information to please contact Detective Joe Stratton at 270-821-5661.

