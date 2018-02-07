Recycling opportunities expanding in Warrick Co.

It will be used to buy a new feed conveyor and implement some changes to increase capacity at the facility in Boonville (WFIE)

Recycling opportunities in Warrick County are expanding.

The county recycling and resource management district received $97,000 from the state.

It will be used to buy a new feed conveyor and implement some changes to increase capacity at the facility in Boonville.

Eleven other Indiana organizations received grant funding.

In all, the Department of Environmental Management gave a million dollars.

