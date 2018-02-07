Recycling opportunities expanding in Warrick Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Recycling opportunities expanding in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

Recycling opportunities in Warrick County are expanding. 

The county recycling and resource management district received $97,000 from the state. 

It will be used to buy a new feed conveyor and implement some changes to increase capacity at the facility in Boonville. 

Eleven other Indiana organizations received grant funding. 

In all, the Department of Environmental Management gave a million dollars. 

