Grand opening date announced for Dunkin' Donuts in Evansville

Dunkin' Donuts has announced the grand opening of their new multi-brand restaurant in Evansville.

Dunkin Donuts, along with Baskin-Robbins, will celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, February 14.

The grand opening will include a giveaway for the first 500 customers, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a customer appreciation event expected later in the month.

The new location at 3960 N. First Avenue will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

It features a drive-thru window, soft comfortable seating, flat-screen television, free Wi-Fi, and outdoor seating on a covered patio.

