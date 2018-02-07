Grand opening date announced for Dunkin' Donuts in Evansville

After agreeing to contract terms to become the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach, New England Patriots assistant coach Josh McDaniels this evening informed us that he would not be joining our team.More >>
After agreeing to contract terms to become the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach, New England Patriots assistant coach Josh McDaniels this evening informed us that he would not be joining our team.More >>
Recycling opportunities in Warrick County are expanding.More >>
Recycling opportunities in Warrick County are expanding.More >>
Dunkin' Donuts has announced the grand opening of their new multi-brand restaurant in Evansville.More >>
Dunkin' Donuts has announced the grand opening of their new multi-brand restaurant in Evansville.More >>
According to Sheriff Tim Bottoms, the shooting happened at the Diplomat Motel.More >>
According to Sheriff Tim Bottoms, the shooting happened at the Diplomat Motel.More >>
Crews responded to dozens of wrecks Wednesday morning in Daviess Co., KY.More >>
Crews responded to dozens of wrecks Wednesday morning in Daviess Co., KY.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A family friend described the man as “not in a good place as far as mental health at all.”More >>
A family friend described the man as “not in a good place as far as mental health at all.”More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Gloria Copeland, who has been a member of President Trump's religious advisory council, is telling followers to "inoculate yourself with the word of God" from the flu.More >>
Gloria Copeland, who has been a member of President Trump's religious advisory council, is telling followers to "inoculate yourself with the word of God" from the flu.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.More >>
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.More >>
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.More >>
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.More >>
As the flu outbreak continues to grip the nation, a healthcare company has named Georgia as the sickest state in the U.S.More >>
As the flu outbreak continues to grip the nation, a healthcare company has named Georgia as the sickest state in the U.S.More >>