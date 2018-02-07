Grand opening date announced for Dunkin' Donuts in Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Grand opening date announced for Dunkin' Donuts in Evansville

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Dunkin' Donuts) (Dunkin' Donuts)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Dunkin' Donuts has announced the grand opening of their new multi-brand restaurant in Evansville.

Dunkin Donuts, along with Baskin-Robbins, will celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, February 14. 

The grand opening will include a giveaway for the first 500 customers, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a customer appreciation event expected later in the month.

The new location at 3960 N. First Avenue will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. 

It features a drive-thru window, soft comfortable seating, flat-screen television, free Wi-Fi, and outdoor seating on a covered patio. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly