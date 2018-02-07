Suspect in Oakland City shooting identified

According to Sheriff Tim Bottoms, the shooting happened Wednesday morning at the Diplomat Motel. (WFIE)

A suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting in Gibson County.

Sheriff Bottoms said 21-year-old Anthony Hoskins of Oakland City was questioned earlier and is being booked into the jail on voluntary manslaughter charges.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Steven Hess.

Sheriff Tim Bottoms says the shooting happened Wednesday morning around 8 at the Diplomat Motel.

We're told Hess was the manager of the motel and he was shot outside the building.



“He was doing his job this morning from what I understand,” a relative, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Family members told our crew at the scene that Hess was a "good man, a good father, and an all-around good guy."

No other details have been released at this time. We'll keep you updated.



“It’s just a big loss, a very big loss,” the relative added.

