Suspect facing murder charge in Oakland City shooting

According to Sheriff Tim Bottoms, the shooting happened Wednesday morning at the Diplomat Motel. (WFIE)

The suspect in Wednesday's deadly shooting in Gibson County is now facing a murder charge.

Initially charged with voluntary manslaughter, the charge against 21-year-old Anthony Hoskins, of Oakland City, was upgraded to murder in court Friday morning.

Day 3: Back in Gibson County. 21-year-old Anthony “Christian” Hoskins is set to be arraigned in Superior court after the Oakland City shooting Wednesday morning pic.twitter.com/cg7rxsVJrN — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) February 9, 2018

Sheriff's deputies were called to the Diplomat Motel around 8 a.m. Wednesday after the manager, 48-year-old Steven Hess, was found shot to death.

Sheriff Tim Bottoms said Hoskins was questioned and booked into the jail.

New info/Affidavit summary: Hoskins had been visiting room 19. Complaint of noise and possible drug paraphernalia. Occupants evicted on 7th. Hoskins says questionable item is a drinking horn. Video shows a confrontation in the front office between Hoskins and Hess’ ... cont. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) February 9, 2018

MORE: Marion Hess picks up batt. Puts back down as Hess nears exit door. Words were exchanged. Steven Hess pushes Hoskins through doorway. Both are outside. That’s when Hoskins reportedly pulled out a handgun — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) February 9, 2018

Family members told our crew at the scene that Hess was a "good man, a good father, and an all-around good guy."

“He was doing his job this morning from what I understand,” a relative, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Sources tell us the suspect worked at Rural King in Princeton as an associate in the gun department and that he goes by the name "Christian".

Hoskins will be held without bond until a bond hearing set for February 21. We're told his attorney plans to file for self-defense.

