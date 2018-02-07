Suspect facing murder charge in Oakland City shooting - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Suspect facing murder charge in Oakland City shooting

Posted by Sean Edmondson
Posted by Lauren Artino
By Evan Gorman
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

The suspect in Wednesday's deadly shooting in Gibson County is now facing a murder charge.

Initially charged with voluntary manslaughter, the charge against 21-year-old Anthony Hoskins, of Oakland City, was upgraded to murder in court Friday morning.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the Diplomat Motel around 8 a.m. Wednesday after the manager, 48-year-old Steven Hess, was found shot to death.

Sheriff Tim Bottoms said Hoskins was questioned and booked into the jail.

Family members told our crew at the scene that Hess was a "good man, a good father, and an all-around good guy."

“He was doing his job this morning from what I understand,” a relative, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Sources tell us the suspect worked at Rural King in Princeton as an associate in the gun department and that he goes by the name "Christian".

Hoskins will be held without bond until a bond hearing set for February 21. We're told his attorney plans to file for self-defense.

