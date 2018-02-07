'He was a good man': Oakland City shooting victim identified

According to Sheriff Tim Bottoms, the shooting happened Wednesday morning at the Diplomat Motel. (WFIE)

The name of the victim killed in a shooting in Oakland City has been released.

According to the sheriff's office, the man has been identified as 48-year-old Steven Hess.

Sheriff Tim Bottoms says the shooting happened Wednesday morning around 8 at the Diplomat Motel.

We're told Hess was the manager of the motel and he was shot outside the building.

Family members told our crew at the scene that Hess was a "good man, a good father and an all-around good guy."

The sheriff says deputies brought a man in for questioning about what happened, but no other details have been released.

We'll keep you updated.

