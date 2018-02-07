Salt truck overturns in Vanderburgh Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Salt truck overturns in Vanderburgh Co.

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
A plow overturned at St. Joe and Adler Rd. (WFIE) A plow overturned at St. Joe and Adler Rd. (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Crews around the Tri-State kept busy Wednesday morning responding to wrecks due to the icy conditions.

In Vanderburgh County, a salt truck overturned at St. Joe and Adler Rd.

No injuries were reported.

Use caution if you have to drive anywhere.

