Salt truck overturns in Vanderburgh Co.

Crews around the Tri-State kept busy Wednesday morning responding to wrecks due to the icy conditions.

In Vanderburgh County, a salt truck overturned at St. Joe and Adler Rd.

Another accident: St Joe and Adler Rd. Plow in the ditch. @14News pic.twitter.com/av2bF1NO4W — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) February 7, 2018

I just talked with the driver of the truck. He and his passenger were turning left onto Adler and he said they slid right off the road. They said they’re ok. pic.twitter.com/2LhEpVokHL — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) February 7, 2018

No injuries were reported.

Use caution if you have to drive anywhere.

