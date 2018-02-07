Salt truck overturns in Vanderburgh Co.

According to Sheriff Tim Bottoms, the shooting happened at the Diplomat Motel.More >>
Crews responded to dozens of wrecks Wednesday morning in Daviess Co., KY.More >>
Crews around the Tri-State kept busy Wednesday morning responding to wrecks due to the icy conditions.More >>
Police and deputies were called to a home on Southwind Avenue Tuesday evening around 5:30.More >>
Icy conditions are reported in many other areas of the Tri-State, causing schools to close or go on delays.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
Cheddar Man was discovered in 1903 and is believed to be 10,000 years old.More >>
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.More >>
Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
