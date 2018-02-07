KSP: Estimated 10 wrecks shut down Owensboro bypass

A section of the Owensboro bypass is back open after it had to be shut down due to several wrecks Wednesday morning.

According to Kentucky State Police, crews responded to an estimated ten wrecks on the bypass and traffic was either stopped or had to be diverted in the area of KY 144.

The road is back open, but troopers say wreck reports continue to come in. Use caution if you have to drive this morning.

Audubon back open. Wrecks reported on KY144 off bypass. Traffic still delayed as more wrecks are pouring in on the bypass at Frederica and Carter Roads https://t.co/4EBVTSXqGp — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) February 7, 2018

