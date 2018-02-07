KSP: Estimated 10 wrecks shut down Owensboro bypass

A section of the Owensboro bypass is shut down right now due to several wrecks.More >>
A section of the Owensboro bypass is shut down right now due to several wrecks.More >>
Police and deputies were called to a home on Southwind Avenue Tuesday evening around 5:30.More >>
Police and deputies were called to a home on Southwind Avenue Tuesday evening around 5:30.More >>
Icy conditions are reported in many other areas of the Tri-State, causing schools to close or go on delays.More >>
Icy conditions are reported in many other areas of the Tri-State, causing schools to close or go on delays.More >>
Somebody broke into a Whitesville High School, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.More >>
Somebody broke into a Whitesville High School, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.More >>
The winter weather advisory for freezing rain will continue through Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.More >>
The winter weather advisory for freezing rain will continue through Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
After being diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer, a Waco woman was given just six to eight months of survival.More >>
After being diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer, a Waco woman was given just six to eight months of survival.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
Not only is Amanda Folendorf the youngest mayor Angels Camp, CA, has ever had, she’s the first deaf female mayor in the United States.More >>
Not only is Amanda Folendorf the youngest mayor Angels Camp, CA, has ever had, she’s the first deaf female mayor in the United States.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Police say the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was robbed while he was away at the Super Bowl.More >>
Police say the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was robbed while he was away at the Super Bowl.More >>
The influenza virus has claimed at least one life in Alabama and it may have played a role in the deaths of more than 50 others.More >>
The influenza virus has claimed at least one life in Alabama and it may have played a role in the deaths of more than 50 others.More >>