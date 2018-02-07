Crews respond to dozens of wrecks in Daviess Co., KY

Crews responded to dozens of wrecks Wednesday morning in Daviess Co., KY.
At one point, a section of the Owensboro bypass had to be shut down due to several wrecks.
According to Kentucky State Police, crews responded to an estimated ten wrecks on the bypass and traffic was either stopped or had to be diverted in the area of KY 144.
The road is back open, but troopers say wreck reports continue to come in.
Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, state police said on Twitter that Daviess Co. authorities had already responded to more than 45 wrecks with 21 more pending.
KSP tells me 46 accidents on the bypass in Owensboro have been reported so far this morning pic.twitter.com/d0ng2FV7hZ— Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) February 7, 2018
So far, KSP, CVE, Daviess Co Sheriff and OPD has responded to 46+ wrecks and still have 21 more pending https://t.co/zlPEaGVxSG— Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) February 7, 2018
Use caution if you have to drive this morning.
Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.
According to Sheriff Tim Bottoms, the shooting happened at the Diplomat Motel.More >>
According to Sheriff Tim Bottoms, the shooting happened at the Diplomat Motel.More >>
Crews responded to dozens of wrecks Wednesday morning in Daviess Co., KY.More >>
Crews responded to dozens of wrecks Wednesday morning in Daviess Co., KY.More >>
Crews around the Tri-State kept busy Wednesday morning responding to wrecks due to the icy conditions.More >>
Crews around the Tri-State kept busy Wednesday morning responding to wrecks due to the icy conditions.More >>
Police and deputies were called to a home on Southwind Avenue Tuesday evening around 5:30.More >>
Police and deputies were called to a home on Southwind Avenue Tuesday evening around 5:30.More >>
Icy conditions are reported in many other areas of the Tri-State, causing schools to close or go on delays.More >>
Icy conditions are reported in many other areas of the Tri-State, causing schools to close or go on delays.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
Cheddar Man was discovered in 1903 and is believed to be 10,000 years old.More >>
Cheddar Man was discovered in 1903 and is believed to be 10,000 years old.More >>
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.More >>
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.More >>
Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.More >>
Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>