Crews respond to dozens of wrecks in Daviess Co., KY

Crews responded to dozens of wrecks Wednesday morning in Daviess Co., KY.

At one point, a section of the Owensboro bypass had to be shut down due to several wrecks.

According to Kentucky State Police, crews responded to an estimated ten wrecks on the bypass and traffic was either stopped or had to be diverted in the area of KY 144.

The road is back open, but troopers say wreck reports continue to come in.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, state police said on Twitter that Daviess Co. authorities had already responded to more than 45 wrecks with 21 more pending.

KSP tells me 46 accidents on the bypass in Owensboro have been reported so far this morning pic.twitter.com/d0ng2FV7hZ — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) February 7, 2018

So far, KSP, CVE, Daviess Co Sheriff and OPD has responded to 46+ wrecks and still have 21 more pending https://t.co/zlPEaGVxSG — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) February 7, 2018

Use caution if you have to drive this morning.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.