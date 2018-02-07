Posey Co. homeowner shoots burglar

Police and deputies were called to a home on Southwind Avenue Tuesday evening around 5:30. (WFIE via Google Earth)

A homeowner shot a burglar inside his Posey Co. home.

Police and deputies were called to a home on Southwind Avenue Tuesday evening around 5:30.

The homeowner told officers two men came into his house and one of them had a gun.

Officers say the homeowner shot at the attempted burglars, hurting one of them. That man was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Police say the other man ran off.

Investigators say they believe the two men and the homeowner know each other and it was not a random act.

