Tri-State schools closed or on delays due to icy road conditions

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation said schools are closed Wednesday due to hazardous road conditions.

Officials with the EVSC said some areas of Vanderburgh County were heavily impacted by ice and would be dangerous for morning traffic.

Icy conditions are also reported in many other areas of the Tri-State, causing schools to close or go on delays.

[For a full list of closings and delays, click here.]

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.