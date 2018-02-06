EVSC to decide on closings Wednesday morning - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EVSC to decide on closings Wednesday morning

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says they will wait until 5 a.m. Wednesday to make a decision on school closings.

