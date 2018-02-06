EVSC to decide on closings Wednesday morning

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says they will wait until 5 a.m.More >>
Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says they will wait until 5 a.m.More >>
Somebody broke into a Whitesville High School, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.More >>
The winter weather advisory for freezing rain will continue through Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.More >>
The city of Evansville is taking a new step in fighting the opioid epidemic.More >>
After agreeing to contract terms to become the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach, New England Patriots assistant coach Josh McDaniels this evening informed us that he would not be joining our team.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The teenager who can be seen in a viral video swinging two dogs and throwing them has now been charged with animal cruelty.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>