EVSC to decide on closings Wednesday morning

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says they will wait until 5 a.m. Wednesday to make a decision on school closings.

While we all hope the winter weather predicted doesn't happen, we know there is a possibility for a weather event tonight. We will be watching the weather all evening and we will let you know of any school delays or cancellations at 5:00am tomorrow. — EVSC (@EVSC1) February 6, 2018

