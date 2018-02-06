14 First Alert: Most falling precipitation to finish prior to morning commute

Most of the falling precipitation will be finished prior to the Wednesday morning commute; however, the remaining ice and wintry mix will likely cause slick road conditions across the region. (WFIE)

The winter weather advisory for freezing rain will continue through Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

All counties in the Tri-State are in the advisory at this time:

Rain will be changing over to freezing rain between 10 p.m. and midnight:

Freezing rain will continue for several hours and will likely coat untreated roads, trees and power lines with a tenth to quarter-inch of ice:

The models range between a tenth of an inch all the way up to a third of an inch of ice accumulation. The likely amount will probably be in the lower half of this range.

