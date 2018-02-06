Evansville joins fight against opioid epidemic - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville joins fight against opioid epidemic

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: City of Evansville) (Source: City of Evansville)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The city of Evansville is taking a new step in fighting the opioid epidemic.

We have learned the the city has joined the long list of cities across the country, going after opioid drug manufacturers and distributors.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer confirms the city filed suit against five of the largest manufacturers of the prescription drug and the country's three largest wholesale drug distributors.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly