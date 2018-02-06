McDaniels turns down Colts' coaching job; search resumes for Indy

After agreeing to contract terms to become the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach, New England Patriots assistant coach Josh McDaniels this evening informed us that he would not be joining our team.

Although we are surprised and disappointed, we will resume our head coaching search immediately and find the right fit to lead our team and organization on and off the field.



The scheduled press conference at Lucas Oil Stadium will not take place tomorrow. More information will be forthcoming.

Courtesy: Indianapolis Colts team website