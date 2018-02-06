Tri-State athletes announcing college choices on National Signin - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tri-State athletes announcing college choices on National Signing Day

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
TRI-STATE

Apollo High School:

  • Peyton Peters, football, Kentucky Wesleyan College

Castle High School:

  • AP Woodall, soccer, IUPUI
  • Chloe Mills, soccer, Hanover College
  • Michael Lonnberg, soccer, Truman State University
  • Molly Johnson, soccer, Hanover College
  • Rolando Macias, soccer, North Greenville University

Gibson Southern:

  • Grace Bammer
  • Skylar Boes

Mater Dei:

  • Lucas Daunhauer, soccer, Kentucky Wesleyan College

Memorial:

  • Andrew Cross, soccer, University of Dayton
  • Grace Lensing, soccer, University of North Alabama
  • Kailyn Stone, soccer, University of North Alabama
  • Olivia Shakun, soccer, Hanover College

Pike Central:

  • Kyson Western, soccer, Kentucky Wesleyan College

