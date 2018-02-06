Experts say not to panic about volatile stock market

Coming off of a nearly five percent drop Monday, on Tuesday, the Dow closed two percent higher.More >>
Before the start of next school year, many students in Kentucky will need at least one new vaccine.More >>
One person is dead after a crash between a Moped and two cars.More >>
Since it's 2017 opening.. the DoubleTree hotel is seeing much Since opening in 2017, the DoubleTree hotel is seeing much success.More >>
In Posey County a new committee is on a mission to improve quality of life for hundreds of residents there. The regional district sewer committee formed in January officially, but they have been working to solve sewer problems in the county for years.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Savannah Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder in the fatal shooting at a Savannah funeral home over the weekend.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The National Weather Service says it is investigating how a monthly test message was sent out as an actual tsunami warning for Charleston.More >>
