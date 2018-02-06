New Regional District Sewer Committee in Posey Co.

A new committee is on a mission to improve quality of life for hundreds of residents.

The regional district sewer committee formed in January officially, but has been working to solve sewer problems in the county for years. They have a few big projects in the works.

The first, a new waste water treatment plant, just east of AstraZeneca along 62.

"The bottom line is that sewer is a quality of life issue it's an economic development driver and what we need in this county is waste water treatment plants," explained Aaron Wilson, President RDSC.

Committee President Wilson tells us that a treatment plant isn't the only thing on the agenda to start this year, they are also hoping to start work on providing sewers for residents of the Harbor Town Subdivision.

"Those two projects could do a lot for a couple areas that have been in need of waste water facilities for a long time," Wilson said.

This would mean an added monthly sewer fee from the residents of Posey county who might not have one at this point. But, Residents of Harbor town tell me they think it's the right decision.

"Well it's a good meeting, I think it is good planning for the future for all of Posey County and I know the residents of Harbor Town are thrilled," Dan Barker, resident.

Committee members tell us that the projects are still in the early stages and they are hoping to get bids on the work this spring.

