Schools working to contain illnesses from spreading

The flu is still widespread across most of the country and many Tri-State schools continue to feel the effects.

We reached out to several schools in the area and this is what we've found out.

Daviess County schools are at 92.6 percent attendance, but say they are seeing most of their absences related to strep throat and a stomach bug. They are encouraging students to cover their mouths and are sanitizing schools.

Owensboro public schools are a little bit below 92 percent, which they say is a little on the low side, but not enough to cancel school.

And Henderson County schools are just below 92 percent attendance.

The Daviess County Health Department tell 14 News it is still not too late to get a flu shot. And if your child appears sick at all, keep them home.

"If your child has a cough, or definitely a fever of above 100.4, you need to keep them out of school so that they're not spreading that illness to everybody else," said Lyndsey Hagan, local health nurse. "Even if your not sure if it's a cold or the flu, if that fever gets to that point you need to take them to be evaluated before you return them to school."

The Daviess County Health Department has plenty of flu shots that can be given to anyone. To schedule an appointment just give them a call, 270-686-7744.

