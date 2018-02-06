Evansville Rotary Club donates $20k to UE's Changemakers

The University of Evansville's Changemaker program is benefiting from a big check on Tuesday.

The Evansville Rotary Club presented them with $20,000 to go toward the program.

The donations come from this past year's Santa Run.

The Changemaker program is open to collegiate and high school students. They identify and provide solutions to challenges in the world and community around them.

UE hosts the competition annually and officials say this donation helps provide a positive impact on the community.

Coming in 2019 UE will be having a changemaker competition available for the community to get in on.

Details on that will be released in the future.

