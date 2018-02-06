Road crews prepping roads as winter weather moves in

With the threat of winter weather, road crews are out in force to keep you safe.

Evansville's transportation director Todd Robertson says they started pre-treating Monday with their brine mix. Robertson said the main roads are the top priority, then roads near schools are next.

They have around 5,000 tons of salt and will be out again Tuesday as soon as the ice and snow hits.

***Update from City Garage: Trucks are loaded with salt, and crews will return to work at 8:00 pm tonight prepared to spread salt as needed per the changing weather event.*** #tristateroads — Steve Schaefer (@sschaefer01) February 6, 2018

Robertson wants to remind drivers to give the trucks plenty of room on the roads.

