Road crews prepping roads as winter weather moves in

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

With the threat of winter weather, road crews are out in force to keep you safe.

Evansville's transportation director Todd Robertson says they started pre-treating Monday with their brine mix. Robertson said the main roads are the top priority, then roads near schools are next.

They have around 5,000 tons of salt and will be out again Tuesday as soon as the ice and snow hits.

Robertson wants to remind drivers to give the trucks plenty of room on the roads.

