DoubleTree sees great economic success in first year

The DoubleTree hotel is seeing much Since opening in 2017, the DoubleTree hotel is seeing much success.

The hotel has 241 rooms, which helps tremendously with the big events that have been able to come to town.

Connected to the hotel is the Ford Center, which hosts big sporting events, and the Old National Events Plaza, that brings in dozens of concerts and shows every year.

Hotel occupancy in 2017 was better than expected and they project this year to be even greater.

The Evansville Redevelopment Commission and hotel hope this means more events will be encouraged to come to town in the future.

"Exciting things are on the horizon for 2018 and beyond, like the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Championship, that will be here at the end of this month," said DoubleTree General Manager Harold Mirambell. "We're also hosting the Indiana State GOP Convention in June."

Hotel officials also say they look forward to working with the new medical school when it opens across the street for new medical staff and families visiting their loved ones.

