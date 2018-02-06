WATCH VIDEO: Lady Oaks win in buzzer beater against national champs

A buzzer beater was caught on camera Monday night in Oakland City.

The University of Oakland City Lady Oaks were playing the current national champions, Greenville College.

OCU was down by one point, when Alicia Wilson sunk a three point shot just as the clock hit zero.

The final score was 86-84.

OCU posted video of the big win to their Facebook page.

The Mighty Oaks take on Lincoln Christian University for their next game at home on Thursday.

