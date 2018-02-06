14 News follow up: Construction at McCurdy Apartments

People who live there say they're dealing with the growing pains of this project, almost one year after they moved in. (WFIE)

The McCurdy building sat empty for at least 10 years before its renovation and officials with the Kunkel Group say the building presented its own set of challenges during construction, some of that construction is still happening today.

Right now, The Kunkel Group says the bottom floors are complete and the 6th and 7th, they say, should be ready in a few weeks.

We caught up with Adam Kunkel, the General contractor for the project and he showed us around the building. He says 52 of the 100 apartments are leased, another 32 are expected to open up soon.

But, people who live there say they're dealing with the growing pains of this project, almost one year after they moved in. Some reached out to us, saying they don't have blinds or a reliable elevator.

The elevator they do have is a freight elevator, according to Kunkel which, they say is staffed 12 hours a day. We asked the contractors what the hold-up is with these renovations and when construction is expected to wrap up.

"There are certain areas that kinda present some headaches for people, but again, I think what this building offers, being downtown, being on the river. With a little bit more patience, I think we'll see the building cross the finish line here the way everyone is hopeful for and is excited about," Kunkel said.

He added that people moved in last summer with the understanding that the building would be under construction.

Those elevators, Kunkel says should be working within the next few weeks. We plan to check in with them then.

