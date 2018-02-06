Postal worker credited with saving Jasper woman from fire

A fire started late Tuesday morning at a home in Jasper.

Police tweeted photos from the scene on Birk Drive.

They say firefighters saved a dog and a cat.

Authorities tell us a local postal worker deserves credit for saving the woman who lived in the home.

They say the postal worker noticed the smoke and went to help. They say the woman was inside trying to put the fire out, and he pulled her to safety.

Initial reports advise that local postman deserves credit for saving the female occupant. #hero #postmanrocks pic.twitter.com/1z1yEob4ge — Jasper Police Dept. (@JasperCityPD) February 6, 2018

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials say it looks like the fire started from a cigarette on a recliner, and there were no working smoke detectors.

The fire chief tells us there is about $50,000 dollars worth of damage.

