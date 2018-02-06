Colts name new head coach

The Indianapolis Colts are set to name a new head coach.

The Colts announced on Twitter Tuesday morning they will name New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to lead the team next season.

The 41-year-old McDaniels will replace Chuck Pagano, who was fired on Dec. 31st after six seasons. The Colts finished the season with a record of 4 wins and 12 losses and failed to make the playoffs, as an injured quarterback Andrew Luck sat on the sidelines.

We are excited to welcome Josh McDaniels, who has agreed to terms as our new head coach!



Press conference scheduled for Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/FIzhqIf2y4 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 6, 2018

A news conference has been scheduled for Wednesday.

