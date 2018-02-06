14 FIRST ALERT: Winter weather advisory update

Winter Weather Advisory kicks in Tuesday at 6 p.m. However, most of the action will start in western Kentucky after 8 p.m. So if you are working late, you have time to get home before ice or snow slicks up roadways.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. this evening to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Temps are scheduled to remain just above freezing at 8 p.m.
Snow/freezing rain moving in this evening through early Wednesday morning.
This is important, ice accumulation will remain less than one-quarter inch. Most power outages occur with icing greater than one-quarter inch. The ice storm in 2009 was 2-3 inches in western Kentucky.
Snow and sleet accumulation less than one inch for Evansville, Owensboro, and Henderson.
You know the drill: more snow slated for areas north of Interstate 64.
Coming attractions: temps are scheduled to reach the lower 50's on Friday. Take that groundhog.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.
We have an update on a multi-million dollar project in Downtown Evansville.More >>
We have an update on a multi-million dollar project in Downtown Evansville.More >>
A fire started late Tuesday morning at a home in Jasper. Police tweeted photos from the scene on Birk Drive.More >>
A fire started late Tuesday morning at a home in Jasper. Police tweeted photos from the scene on Birk Drive.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts are set to name a new head coach.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts are set to name a new head coach.More >>
The forecast models have been locked in on freezing rain late Tuesday/early Wednesday for several days now.More >>
The forecast models have been locked in on freezing rain late Tuesday/early Wednesday for several days now.More >>
President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.More >>
A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.More >>
The quake struck at 9:50 p.m. local time and caused the Marshal Hotel to collapse on Tuesday.More >>
The quake struck at 9:50 p.m. local time and caused the Marshal Hotel to collapse on Tuesday.More >>
Savannah Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder in the fatal shooting at a Savannah funeral home over the weekend.More >>
Savannah Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder in the fatal shooting at a Savannah funeral home over the weekend.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>