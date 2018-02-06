14 FIRST ALERT: Winter weather advisory update

Winter Weather Advisory kicks in Tuesday at 6 p.m. However, most of the action will start in western Kentucky after 8 p.m. So if you are working late, you have time to get home before ice or snow slicks up roadways.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. this evening to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Temps are scheduled to remain just above freezing at 8 p.m.

Snow/freezing rain moving in this evening through early Wednesday morning.

This is important, ice accumulation will remain less than one-quarter inch. Most power outages occur with icing greater than one-quarter inch. The ice storm in 2009 was 2-3 inches in western Kentucky.

Snow and sleet accumulation less than one inch for Evansville, Owensboro, and Henderson.

You know the drill: more snow slated for areas north of Interstate 64.

Coming attractions: temps are scheduled to reach the lower 50's on Friday. Take that groundhog.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.