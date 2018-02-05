EVSC will weigh high school GPAs, eliminate class rank

Thousands of high school students will see a change in their grade point averages starting in Fall 2018.

The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation voted to implement weighted grades and eliminate class ranks during Monday's regular meeting.

It's good news for high school students who felt they were jeopardizing their GPA by taking tougher courses.

Next year's seniors, don't worry, school officials say your grades this year will be retroactively weighed.

EVSC officials tell us they hope students will now have more of an incentive to take more rigorous courses.

After months of research, school officials say they found the more difficult classes a student takes in high school, the higher test scores they make. Thus, the more likely they'll be successful in post secondary education.

By eliminating the class rank, they say, it will give students better leverage for certain college scholarships.

"Putting them on a five point scale instead of our four point scale actually takes away some of those adverse consequences so that students feel more comfortable in taking more rigorous courses," said Velinda Stubbs, EVSC's Deputy Superintendent of Learning.

Along with eliminating class ranks, the EVSC is working on pursuing a Distinguished Fellowship Program for the graduating class of 2022.

