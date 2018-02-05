Boys & Girls club celebrates 60th birthday

The Boys and Girls Club in Evansville celebrated its 60th birthday at the annual awards dinner on Monday.

It's a way to acknowledge members and recognize people who support the club.

Some of the awards being given out include; volunteers of the year, friends of the club, man, woman and youth of the year.

"Nothing would be possible without our volunteers, we have over 200 volunteers every single year that support us," explained Shanna Scheesele, Resource Director. "Our volunteers truly make what we do possible."

If you're wanting to get involved with the boys and girls club Shanna says to come down, fill out an application take a background check.

