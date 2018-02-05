2018 Indiana KIDS COUNT Data released

We're learning more than 1 in every 5 children in Vanderburgh County lives in poverty.

That's just one statistic released in the 2018 Indiana KIDS COUNT Data by the Indiana Youth Institute. It reveals information about childhood well-being in Indiana.

Overall, Indiana ranks No. 28 nationally for child well-being.

According to the Indiana Youth Institute the child abuse and neglect hotline averages nearly one call every two minutes. In 2016, about six times more kids were abused in Perry County than in Warrick County.

We're told nearly half of all the cases in the state involve infants and children up to five.

14 News also learned about 60 percent of Department of Child Services removals are tied to substance abuse. We're told that's up 11 percent from last year.

DCS also said the state has experienced a 58 percent increase in the number of children in foster care over the past five years.

In Vanderburgh County, Youth Institute officials say 1.6 percent of children live with a foster parent. For the first time since 2009, we're told the child poverty rate is at less than 20 percent.

Youth First officials say they are constantly working to try and prevent child abuse. Officials also say another big problem is that parents are using and abusing alcohol and marijuana as well as opioids.

