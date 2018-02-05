Newburgh man identified as victim in deadly moped, vehicle accident

Thousands of high school students will see a change in their grade point averages starting in Fall 2018.More >>
The boys and girls club in Evansville celebrated its 60th birthday at the annual awards dinner on Monday.More >>
One person is dead after a crash between a Moped and two cars.More >>
The 5-year-old boy, who was severely burned in a house fire over the weekend, has passed away. A Muhlenberg County family has only just begun to make sense of what happened Saturday and why Levi Case, 5-years-old, is gone.More >>
We're learning more than 1 in every 5 children in Vanderburgh County lives in poverty. That's just one statistic released in the 2018 Indiana KIDS COUNT Data by the Indiana Youth Institute.More >>
Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating the man they believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>
Officials identified 50-year-old Fabian Dwight Dailey as the victim in the shooting.More >>
