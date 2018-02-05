Newburgh man identified as victim in deadly moped, vehicle accident

One person is dead after a crash between a Moped and two cars.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear identified the victim as Thomas "Byron" Lampton, 50-years-old, of Newburgh.

It happened on Lynch Road near Highway 62, just before the Warrick County line. Evansville Police tell us Lampton was riding his moped when he was rear-ended and thrown off the scooter.

A truck then hit Lampton, and he died on scene.

The driver of the car was taken for a blood draw. as per policy. Police don't suspect drugs or alcohol were involved.

Part of Lynch Road was shut down after the crash, it has reopened.

Lampton's autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

