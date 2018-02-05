Emergency teams responding to Lynch Rd. & SR-62 intersection for - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Emergency teams responding to Lynch Rd. & SR-62 intersection for accident

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Law enforcement and emergency crews are responding to an accident with possible injuries at the intersection of State Route 62 and Lynch Road.

Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch says the accident occurred near Morgan Avenue. Officials have not said if traffic is being blocked, nor the severity of the possible injuries.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

