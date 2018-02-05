1 person killed in accident involving car & moped - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

1 person killed in accident involving car & moped

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

One person was killed in an accident on Lynch Road on Monday.

Evansville Police say the accident involved two cars and a moped. Police told our photographer at the crash site, one of the cars hit the moped.

Officials have not said if traffic is being blocked. We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly