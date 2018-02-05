Burgess named new head coach of Central football

The EVSC Board of School Trustees approved the appointment of Troy Burgess as the new head football coach at Central High School. Burgess has served as a head football coach throughout Indiana for 16 years, earning a 97-74 record.

Burgess graduated from Ball State University with a B.S. in physical education/secondary education. Most recently, Burgess was the athletic director at South Putnam High School where he also served as head football coach. While at South Putnam, Burgess also was dean of students and assistant principal.

Under his leadership, South Putnam was sectional champions and conference champions twice. Burgess also was named Conference Coach of the Year and Region 6 All-Star Coach of the Year. In addition, Burgess was twice named Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year.

Prior to coaching at South Putnam, Burgess served as head varsity football coach at Greenfield-Central High School where he was named Hoosier Conference Coach of the Year. Under his leadership, the team was Hoosier Heritage Conference champions. Burgess also served as head coach at Owen Valley High School where he was named Conference Coach of the Year twice and had two undefeated regular seasons. Under his leadership, Owen Valley was a three-time Western Indiana Conference champion. Burgess also served as assistant football coach at Muncie Southside High School.

“Troy’s accomplishments as a coach and educator will make him a great asset to Central High School,” said Andy Owen, EVSC Director of Athletics. “He brings a wealth of experience both on and off the field, and I feel confident that Troy will bring incredible excitement, enthusiasm and work ethic when working with our student-athletes and leading the Central football program.”

