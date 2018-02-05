North announces Paridaen new head football coach

The EVSC Board of School Trustees approved the appointment of Joey Paridaen as the new head football coach at North High School. Paridaen was most recently head football coach, teacher and athletic director at Eastern Greene High School in Bloomfield, Ind.

Paridaen graduated from Oakland City University with a B.S. in Business Education, and has served as head football coach at Eastern Greene High School for the past four years. Previously, he served as head football coach at Wood Memorial and assistant football coach at Gibson Southern High School.

During his four years at Eastern Greene High School, Paridaen led the team to their first winning season in school history and were three-time Southwest conference champions in 2015, 2016 and 2017. He also led the team to their first-ever sectional championship, regional championship and semi-state championship. His team also made the first ever boys state championship appearance in school history in any sport.

Paridaen is leaving Eastern Greene with a record of 37-12 and in 2017, outscored his opponents 641-212. Because of his success, he was named the Herald Times Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2017, and the Wabash Valley Area Coach of the Year in 2017. He also was named an Indianapolis Colts Coach of the Week in 2017 and elected to coach the 2018 Indiana Football All-Star Game.

“Joey is excited to become a Husky and work with our students both in and outside of the classroom,” said Andy Owen, EVSC Director of Athletics. “He is an energetic and engaging teacher and coach who comes highly recommended. He also has the passion, knowledge and energy to move North’s football program in the right direction.”

