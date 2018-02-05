Prosecutor awaits toxicology reports in sledding accident investigation

An investigation continues into a deadly sledding accident in Newburgh.

16-year-old Davis Collier was hit by a car after she slid into oncoming traffic near the Old Lock N Dam on Highway 662.

Authorities say 20 year-old Galina Witte failed field-sobriety tests, and she was arrested for operating while intoxicated. She's now out on bond, but appeared in court on Monday for an unrelated case.

Monday's appearance stems from a case in January of 2017 where authorities say Witte was arrested for driving under the influence. At that time troopers say they found marijuana and a prescription pill in her vehicle.

Last month, authorities say Witte failed field sobriety test after she she hit Castle High School student Davis Collier along highway 662 in Newburgh.

"It's an active investigation," Prosecutor Michael Perry explained. "We are still waiting for toxicology reports from the state lab to determine what if anything was in her system. If there is something that is in her system that is not allowed to be, there is possible felony charges that could result from that."

In the progress hearing Monday, Witte, the judge and attorney discussed changes to the condition of her bond. Witte mentioned she wants to go to treatment.

The judge also ordered Witte to have random drugs screens for as long as the case is still active.

