New Pocket Park coming to Henderson

A new pocket park is coming to downtown Henderson.

It will sit on second street between main and Elm. It will go where these lava rocks currently sit.

Officials tell us they are set to break ground in just a couple of weeks and it's going to cost nearly $150,000. But, thanks to a public and private partnership it's not going to cost tax payers much money.

"We have gone the extra mile to get a third of the project through private monetary donations," Brad Staton, Commissioner, explained. "A third of the project through In-kind labor and a third of the project from the city."

Commissioner Brad Staton tells 14 News when the project is done it will be around 85 feet long and 25 feet deep. There will be seating room for around 40 people and a pergola with lights to provide some shade and lighting to help draw more people to the area.

"It's going to bring in various different people and we are getting a lot of new restaurants downtown here in Henderson and that's exciting," Robin Cook, Co-Owners Sidewalk Café, said "Because the more you have the more people it's going to bring in."

"If you couple that with maybe a once a week or once a month food truck event where we have three food trucks and some live music you can start to see how this project is really going to take shape," Staton said.

Officials tell us that the park should be complete before April and the Tri-Fest here in Henderson.

