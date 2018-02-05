'Quick actions' to help save woman's life earns civilian Life Saver Award

If not for the "quick actions" of Chris Spence, the woman might not have survived, thinks Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding. (WFIE)

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office honored several staff members for their hard work and one person with the Life Saver award.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding presented the Life Saver award to Chris Spence on Monday. Spence saved one of their own employees, who was under full cardiac arrest.

Sheriff Wedding says he couldn't be any more proud of the way his staff handles emergency situations.

"They worked on her for 30 to 45 minutes," explained Sheriff Wedding. "I was at Deaconess Hospital the initial evening she was in the hospital and I truly didn't believe she would make it. For her to recover, and her recovery was based on his quick actions is outstanding."

The sheriff's also welcomed several new deputies to the staff as part of the ceremonies.

