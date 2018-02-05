Taylor named Co-MVC Player of the Week

University of Evansville junior Ryan Taylor was named the Co-Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on Monday, earning the accolade for the first time in his career. Taylor split the honor with Reed Timmer of Drake, who became the Bulldog’s all-time leading scorer.

Averaging 28.5 points per game in contests against UNI and Illinois State, Taylor pushed his season average to a league-best 28.5 PPG. He began the week with a 25-point game on 10/17 shooting against UNI. He also recorded five rebounds and three assists.

He kept the Aces in the game at Illinois State with a season mark of 32 points. He connected on 10 more field goals and was 8/12 from long range while grabbing six more rebounds. He also did not leave the floor in the game. For the week, he shot 51.3% (20/39) and was an impressive 11-of-17 (64.7%) from outside. He also had 5.5 rebounds per contest.

New MVC member Valparaiso heads to the Ford Center on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. matchup.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations