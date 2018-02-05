Kukura, McClain and Stagani signed by Evansville

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office honored several staff members for their hard work and one person with the Life Saver award.More >>
A standoff between deputies and a person, who was wanted on a warrant, is now over.More >>
The fees for Indiana's lifetime handgun permits would be eliminated under a proposal endorsed by the Indiana House.More >>
The fire broke out Saturday morning at a home in the 3600 block of KY-2551. Muhlenberg County dispatch says the call came in around 7:30 a.m.More >>
According to The National Council for Home Safety and Security, Jasper is the 10th-safest city in Indiana.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
Simple medical tests or procedures such as MRI's or blood tests could vary in costs by the hundreds at different medical facilities.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
PepsiCo's CEO, Indra Nooyi, says her company is designing Doritos that are less crunchy for women.More >>
Florida parents made their son believed he had seven brain tumors and was going to die before being arrested for fraud and child abuse last week.More >>
Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, is entering into a new legal battle with Oxygen Media.More >>
Moss Point Police are searching for a group of men responsible for killing a man after they broke into a home to rob people attending a Super Bowl party.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
An Etowah County man is in custody after being charged with raping a 5-year-old girl.More >>
