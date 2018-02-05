Indiana House passes bill to overhaul high school diplomas

The Indiana House has approved a bill that would overhaul the types of high school diplomas offered to students.

The measure by Republican Indianapolis Rep. Bob Behning was approved Monday on an 84-5 vote. It now moves to the Senate for consideration.

It's just the latest change in a state education system that has been in near continuous tumult in recent years amid changes in testing and education standards.

The state's graduation rate would take a hit without the bill. That's because the "general diploma" that some students opt to receive does not comply with federal requirements.

The bill requires the state board of education to create the "Indiana Diploma" as the state's new baseline. Students can get additional enhancements available based on academic achievement.

