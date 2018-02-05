Indiana House passes bill to overhaul high school diplomas

The fees for Indiana's lifetime handgun permits would be eliminated under a proposal endorsed by the Indiana House.More >>
The fire broke out Saturday morning at a home in the 3600 block of KY-2551. Muhlenberg County dispatch says the call came in around 7:30 a.m.More >>
According to The National Council for Home Safety and Security, Jasper is the 10th-safest city in Indiana.More >>
The prosecutor's office says 56-year-old Mark Farmer was sentenced to 31 years behind bars Monday morning.More >>
A standoff between deputies and a person, who was wanted on a warrant, is now over.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.More >>
Philadelphians tore light poles out of the ground and committed other acts of vandalism in the wake of their team’s win in Super Bowl LII.More >>
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..More >>
