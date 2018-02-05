Jasper ranked as one of Indiana's safest cities

A Dubois County city has been named one of the safest to live.

According to The National Council for Home Safety and Security, Jasper is the 10th-safest city in Indiana.

The website says the ranking was compiled through research from the FBI crime report.

Zionsville came in first and Evansville ranked number 54.

Click here to see the entire list and learn more about the rankings.

