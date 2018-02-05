Convicted child molester sentenced to 31 years

A Vanderburgh County man has been sentenced for child molesting.

The prosecutor's office says 56-year-old Mark Farmer was sentenced to 31 years behind bars Monday morning. He was found guilty on two counts of child molesting in December.

[Vanderburgh Co. man found guilty of child molesting]

Farmer was arrested in February 2017 after allegations that he had sexually abused a 6-year-old girl.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Detectives, Farmer admitted to at least two instances of sexual abuse involving the victim.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.