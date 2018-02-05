Watch Now on Sunrise: Feels Like Single Digits, Fly Eagles Fly

Soup was on the menu at the Salvation Army in Evansville. Several people gathered there for a "Souper Bowl" party.More >>
Super Bowl Sunday is always a family affair for a local bar. J's Sports Bar has been serving up beers and burgers to locals for decades. The family-run business is thankful for the relationships gained with the community.More >>
While most of us were getting ready for the big game, a lot of newly engaged couples were getting ready for their big day.More >>
Colts Edwin Jackson was one of two people killed in a crash on I-70 near Holt Road in Indianapolis. According to WTHR, an NBC affiliate, Indiana State Police say the driver of the 2018 Lincoln that stopped on the side of the road was 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon, Indiana.More >>
No foul play is suspected in the death of two Oaktown, Indiana women after the off-roading vehicle they were in went into the Wabash River.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
